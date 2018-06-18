SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on developments in inter-Korean relations after last week's landmark summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Seoul says the two Koreas have agreed to have their athletes march together during the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.

South Korea's Sports Ministry said in a statement that the two Koreas reached the agreement in talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Monday.

Advertisement

It said the Koreas also agreed to form combined teams for some unspecified events in the Asian Games in August.

It said the two Koreas will also hold friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang and Seoul in the coming months.

Monday's agreement came days after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for a historic summit and agreed to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

___

3 p.m.

Sports officials from the rival Koreas met at a border village on Monday to discuss how to cooperate in the Asian Games being held in Indonesia in August.

A flurry of inter-Korean talks are underway after last week's landmark summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended a temporary detente on the Korean Peninsula.

Monday's talks at the Panmunjom village were to focus on whether to conduct a joint march and field joint teams in certain events in the Asian Games, according to South Korea's Sports Ministry.

The two Koreas plan to hold a series of talks in the coming days on resuming reunions of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War; reconnecting severed cross-border railway and road connections; and establishing a liaison office in the North. Generals of the Koreas met last Thursday and agreed to restore military hotline communication channels.