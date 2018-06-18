Warning: Graphic content:

An SAS sergeant bludgeoned three Taliban fighters to death with hammer after his pistol failed during a dangerous cave raid in Afghanistan, it has been revealed.

The solider, 29, from the Midlands in the UK, volunteered to go looking for the terrorists after they escaped from a Taliban base in the north of the country.

It was destroyed by a joint British and Afghan special forces operation in January, which saw them flee to the underground cave complex.

The caves were barely big enough to fit a man inside, but in total darkness the SAS sergeant agreed to go in, reports The Daily Star.

Describing the battle, a source told the newspaper: "It was a brutal fight to the death.

"The SAS sergeant emerged from the tunnel half an hour later covered in blood, both his own and those of the men he had killed."

Using only smell and sound the hero found three Taliban fighters inside the narrow caves and shot them dead with his Glock sidearm.

But when he saw another he pointed it towards him and the gun failed.

Without enough room for a long-barreled weapon, he picked up a claw hammer and hit the Taliban soldier over the head with it.

He used the tool to smash two fighters over the head, taking them on in a larger cave that was lit by a sole candle.

After killing them both he was attacked by another who he eventually managed to kill with a single blow.

He was underground for 30 minutes, which he later said were the most traumatic of his career, despite a long stint in Iraq.

When he emerged he was covered in blood and unable to talk because he was so distressed.

The mission took place in January, but can only now be revealed, reports The Star.

MailOnline approached the Ministry of Defence for comment but they were unable to comment on the special forces.

The story comes days after UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson agreed dozens of brave Afghan interpreters - who worked alongside the SAS - should be given asylum.

Around 50 who served on the frontline in Helmand alongside UK soldiers will now be granted visas to Britain under new qualifying measures.

They will also be able to bring their wives and children, taking the figure to an estimated 200.