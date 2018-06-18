At least nine tourists have been injured after a roof collapsed on top of them as they exited an escalator.

CCTV footage of the incident shows more than 10 people riding an escalator at a popular Chinese tourist spot in Huayin City.

The ceiling above them collapsed shortly before 5.30pm on Sunday inside the Huashan Mountain tourist centre.

The group of tourists can be seen looking up in fear as the roof crumbles on top of them.

Some put their arms up to protect themselves, while others tried to jump over the escalator and flee.

Several tourists were stuck under debris until they could be freed by emergency services.

No one was seriously injured, but several people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The tourist centre is working with Chinese authorities to establish the cause of the incident.

The centre will remain closed while an investigation takes place.