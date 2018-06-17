At least five people are dead and several others hurt as a 4WD carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd says the SUV went out of control at more than 160km/h and overturned on Texas Highway 85, ejecting those inside.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say four were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person died at a hospital.

Most of the occupants were believed to be living in the country without legal permission.

Boyd told San Antonio television station WOAI a driver and one passenger are believed to be US citizens. Both are in custody.

Some injured were taken by helicopter to San Antonio, about 145km northeast.

-AP

