Russia: The suspect in a taxi crash near Red Square that injured two Mexican football fans and six other pedestrians as Russia hosts the World Cup told interrogators he fell asleep at the wheel, Moscow city police said today. The police released a video of an interrogation session with a man the Moscow force identified as the taxi driver. In the recording, he says he briefly dozed off and accidentally hit the gas. It was unclear whether the man spoke under duress. The man in the video says he hadn't slept in 20 hours and wasn't drunk, and ran away after the accident because he was afraid that angry bystanders would kill him. He was later detained. The Moscow city traffic authority identified the driver as 28-year-old Chyngyz Anarbek, who is from Kyrgyzstan.

Afghanistan: A suicide bomber struck in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad, killing at least 19 people in the second attack in as many days targeting Taliban fighters, security forces and civilians celebrating a holiday ceasefire. The Taliban later rejected an extension of the ceasefire. Najibullah Kamawal, director of the provincial health department, said another 60 people were wounded in the attack, which struck a crowd of people as they left the governor's compound. Sunday's attack, which also took place in Jalalabad, killed at least 36 people and wounded 65, according to Kamawal, director of the provincial health department. No one has claimed the attacks, but they appeared to be the work of Isis, which is not included in the ceasefire and has clashed with the Taliban in the past.

Spain: Ships in the Aquarius aid convoy docked at the Spanish port of Valencia, ending a weeklong ordeal for hundreds of people who were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea only to become pawns in Europe's fight over immigration. The Italian coast guard vessel Dattilo was the first of the three boats bearing the 630 migrants to touch land. The 270 migrants on board soon began to disembark after medical staff had made a preliminary inspection. The rescue ship Aquarius came in four hours later with another 106 migrants. Another Italian navy ship, the Orione, came in shortly afterwards.



Greece: The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia endorsed an agreement to resolve a long fight over the Macedonia name during a signing ceremony filled with history and symbolism. The Greek village of Psarades, located on the shores of Great Prespa Lake, was picked for the occasion since the borders of Greece and Macedonia meet in the water. The two countries' prime ministers, Greece's Alexis Tsipras and Macedonia's Zoran Zaev, were there to see the deal they reached last week get signed by their foreign ministers, Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov, respectively. Macedonians Zaev and Dimitrov arrived from across the lake on a small speedboat. Their Greek counterparts welcomed them with hugs on a jetty that was enlarged for the event. Under the agreement, Greece's northern neighbour will be renamed North Macedonia to address longstanding appropriation concerns in Greece, which has a Macedonia province that was the birthplace of Alexander the Great. Greece in return will suspend the objections that prevented Macedonia from joining Nato and the European Union.

India: Indian police say suspected insurgents have killed at least four paramilitary soldiers after ambushing their vehicles in a hilly area in the country's remote northeast. Police say two other soldiers were wounded when the rebels attacked one jeep and a truck in which they were moving, using automatic weapons and hand grenades. No group claimed responsibility for the attack in Nagaland state, but the police suspect it was carried out by rebels belonging to a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang group).

Kenya: A Kenyan legislator says eight police officers have died in his constituency after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a roadside bomb planted by suspected extremists. Ahmed Bashane sent condolences to the families of those who died in the attack in Tarbaj in Wajir County in northeastern Kenya. No group has claimed responsibility for the bomb but suspicion has fallen on Somalia's extremist group al-Shabaab which has carried out a wave of attacks in Kenya since 2011.

