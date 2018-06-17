NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan legislator says eight police officers have died in his constituency after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a roadside bomb planted by suspected extremists.

Ahmed Bashane sent condolences to the families of those who died in the attack in Tarbaj in Wajir County in northeastern Kenya. No group has claimed responsibility for the bomb but suspicion has fallen on Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab which has carried out a wave of attacks in Kenya since 2011. Al Shabab has vowed retribution because Kenya sent troops to Somalia to fight the group waging an insurgency against Somalia's weak U.N.-backed government.

Earlier this month six police officers were killed when their truck run over a roadside bomb in Liboi, Lamu County. Authorities blamed al-Shabab for that attack.