LONDON (AP) — The British legislator who singlehandedly blocked a proposal to make taking "upskirting" photos illegal says he favors the proposed law but stopped it because of the way it was introduced in Parliament.

Conservative Party lawmaker Christopher Chope ended his silence on the matter Sunday, telling the Bournemouth Daily Echo he stopped the bill because of his long opposition to bills proposed by backbench lawmakers rather than the government.

He objected when the bill was put forward in Parliament Friday, ending the debate and angering Prime Minister Theresa May and others who want upskirting to be made a criminal offense.

Chope's objection, which he did not explain until Friday, angered activists who had lobbied for the bill, which eventually won government backing and embarrassed May, a longtime supporter of feminist issues, in part because it came from a member of her own party.

The prime minister said Sunday she will take steps to ensure the matter is debated in Parliament.

"It is an invasive, offensive act and we need to take action against it," she said.

The 71-year-old Chope, who had been called a "dinosaur" by some who back the proposed law, told his local newspaper he had been made a scapegoat even though he finds upskirting to be "vulgar, humiliating and unacceptable."

"The suggestion that I am some kind of pervert is a complete travesty of the truth," said Chope, who has frequently used his power to block bills put forth by backbench legislators.

Parliamentary rules make it hard for bills introduced by backbench lawmakers, rather than the government, to be heard. They can be halted by an objection from one lawmaker — in this case, Chope, whose intervention provoked some to cry out, "Shame."

Upskirting involves taking a photo or video under someone's clothing without their consent. It has become common with the spread of smartphones, with embarrassing photos often posted online.

The practice is illegal in Scotland but is not specifically banned in England and Wales, although in some cases it can be prosecuted under public decency or harassment laws.

Supporters of a change to the law plan to try again in July.