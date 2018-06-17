World Cup digest moves separately

TOP STORIES:

GLF--US OPEN

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger and defending champion Brooks Koepka share the lead on 3-over 213, the highest 54-hole score to lead the U.S. Open since the fabled "Massacre at Winged Foot" in 1974, heading into the final round on Sunday. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

— WITH:

— GLF--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CRI--SRI LANKA-CHANDIMAL CHARGED

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The International Cricket Council charged Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal with changing the condition of the ball on Sunday after the close of play on the third day of the second test against West Indies. SENT: 248 words.

TEN--STUTTGART OPEN

STUTTGART, Germany — Roger Federer defeats Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3) to mark his return from three months off with the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday. SENT: 124 words, photos.

CAR--LE MANS

LE MANS, France — Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso is bidding to win the 24 Hours Le Mans classic endurance race on his debut. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos. By 1500 GMT.

MOT--CATALONIA GP

MONTMELO, Spain — Jorge Lorenzo won the Catalonia Grand Prix after starting from pole position ahead of MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez on Sunday. SENT: 95 words, photos.

BOX--SPENCE-OCAMPO

FRISCO, Texas — Errol Spence Jr. gave the home folks the knockout he figured they wanted. There just wasn't much of the show he hoped would go with it. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 763 words, photos.

RGU--UNITED-STATES-SCOTLAND

HOUSTON — Blair Kinghorn misses his attempted conversion of Dougie Fyfe's injury time try, allowing the United States to hang on for its first-ever win over Scotland, 30-29 in a thrilling rugby test on Saturday. SENT: 515 words.

FBN--JETS-CLAIBORNE'S HEARTS

WHIPPANY, New Jersey — Morris Claiborne was in the middle of a walkthrough practice last summer when he got the call — finally — that he was eagerly anticipating. It was time for his twin daughters to enter the world. A New York Jets trainer had the cornerback's cellphone and was tasked with letting him know if and when Claiborne's now-wife Jennifer was heading to the hospital. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 1145 words, photos.

BKN--NBA DRAFT-PORTER

A gamble, or a star? That's what NBA teams have to decide about Michael Porter Jr. He played in three games in college because of back problems, but his talent has long been considered more than NBA-ready. And he may be the epitome of a high-risk, high-reward play in this draft. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

BKN--NBA DRAFT-WINGS

RALEIGH, North Carolina — International prospect Luka Doncic headlines the list of wings in the NBA draft. Doncic has the ability to play at the point or off the ball. He has been considered a possible No. 1 overall pick. Miami?s Lonnie Walker IV, Oregon?s Troy Brown and Villanova?s Donte DiVincenzo are among the other first-round prospects at the position. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

ALSO:

— BKO--FIBA-U18 AMERICAS — US routs Canada to win FIBA Americas under-18 title. SENT: 103 words.

— FBO--TIGER-CATS-MANZIEL — Johnny Manziel sits in Tiger-Cats' opening loss. SENT: 122 words, photos.

