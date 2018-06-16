ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police say they have arrested a Greek debt activist who has been sentenced for fraud and embezzlement.

Authorities say Artemis Sorras was arrested Saturday afternoon in a seaside suburb south of Athens.

Sorras had founded the Convention of Greeks, which urges taxpayers not to settle debts with the government, claiming to have the ability to raise enough money to cover Greece's massive national debt — worth 320 billion euros.

He has attracted a small but dedicated band of followers who take an oath of allegiance to ancient gods.

Sorras was sentenced to eight years in March 2017 for defrauding a former business partner.

Authorities have labeled the Convention of Greeks a criminal organization