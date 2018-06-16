German Chancellor Angela Merkel remains firmly opposed to unilateral moves to turn some refugees back at the border, her spokesman said, warning such action, demanded by conservative allies in her own government, would weaken the European Union.

Tempers within the Government have frayed over the issue in recent days and the dispute has raised questions over Merkel's future, as nationalist forces in power elsewhere in Europe turn up the heat on the long-serving chancellor for her welcoming stance toward migrants.

Among Merkel's sharpest critics is Bavarian governor Markus Soeder, whose Christian Social Union is taking an increasingly hard line ahead of a coming state election, even though the party forms part of the national governing coalition.

Soeder and his party's leader, Horst Seehofer — Germany's interior minister — want to send police to the southern border to turn back migrants who have registered as asylum-seekers in other European countries.

Merkel has warned that such a move could shift the burden on to countries such as Italy and Greece that have struggled to cope with the influx of migrants coming across the Mediterranean.

In a sign of how jittery the German establishment has become, a hoax tweet suggesting Seehofer had broken up his party's decades-old alliance with Merkel's conservatives was picked up widely by German media, briefly sending the euro currency into a nosedive against the dollar.

Merkel has called for a EU-wide consensus on how to tackle the issue of irregular migration.