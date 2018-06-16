LONDON (AP) — A British boy whose mother says he needs cannabis oil to prevent severe epileptic seizures was being treated in a London hospital Saturday while British officials review the case.

Billy Caldwell, 12, was in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital receiving treatment while his mother Charlotte Caldwell lobbies for the return of cannabis oil seized by authorities at London Heathrow Airport when she brought it back from Canada Monday.

She said her son suffered two severe seizures overnight, and that the cannabis oil, which is banned in Britain, is the only substance that can prevent life-threatening seizures for Billy.

Charlotte Caldwell said outside the hospital Saturday she is working with British officials and is hopeful a solution can be quickly found.

"There's a lot of bureaucracy around this and we are working towards obviously Billy getting his medicine and it's just one step at a time but we are confident the Home Office is working with us and we are going to get this done," she said.

The Home Office said it is in contact with doctors treating Billy and is carefully considering treatment options.