Bizarre footage from Russia shows a bear riding in the back of a jeep while blowing a vuvuzela horn.

The video shows the bear in the car with three men, being driven around Moscow shortly after Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the World Cup.

The strange footage has been shared widely on social media since it first emerged on Thursday, with many sharing theories about the bear's salute, which some are associating with antisemitism.

Just been sent this, appears to be a bear in a jeep, blowing a vuvuzela (?) and then giving a quenelle salute. And told it's happening somewhere in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/Tg0Hj0taSo — Peter Staunton (@petermstaunton) June 14, 2018

Bear. In car. Celebrating the #RUS win at the #worldcup. Oh and playing a vuvezella. Yup. pic.twitter.com/1FEvXLsyAe — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) June 14, 2018

Twitter users are shocked by the footage as they believe the bear would have gone through gruesome abuse in order to behave that way.

Sad thing is they've prob taken it's claws and teeth out and the bear will be really confused as to why its doing that, it won't be natural at all — Jordan Wilbraham (@JordanWilbraham) June 14, 2018

If that bear went on a rampage, I wouldn't shed a tear. — Mark (@Dr_EFC) June 14, 2018