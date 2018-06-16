Bizarre footage from Russia shows a bear riding in the back of a jeep while blowing a vuvuzela horn.
The video shows the bear in the car with three men, being driven around Moscow shortly after Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the World Cup.
The strange footage has been shared widely on social media since it first emerged on Thursday, with many sharing theories about the bear's salute, which some are associating with antisemitism.
Twitter users are shocked by the footage as they believe the bear would have gone through gruesome abuse in order to behave that way.
