iTunes charts for week ending June 14, 2018
Top Songs
1. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Maroon 5
2. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), Post Malone
3. I Like It, Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
4. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons
5. Lose It, Kane Brown
6. No Tears Left to Cry, Ariana Grande
7. Simple, Florida Georgia Line
8. Nice For What, Drake
9. In My Blood, Shawn Mendes
10. Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Top Albums
1. Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band
2. KIDS SEE GHOSTS, Kanye West & Kid Cudi
3. The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
4. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer
5. Bigger, Sugarland
6. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
7. Post Traumatic, Mike Shinoda
8. ye, Kanye West
9. beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
10. Artificial Selection, Dance Gavin Dance
