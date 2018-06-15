MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it's holding the door open for a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump this summer.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said "we don't exclude" the possibility of a Russia-U.S. summit, but added that no specifics have been discussed.

Peskov's remark came after he was asked Friday to comment on Trump's statement Friday that "it's possible" he'll meet Putin this summer. Trump said he thinks "it's much better if we get along with" Russia "than if we don't."

Putin said last weekend he was ready to meet with Trump when the U.S. administration was set for a summit. He cited Austria as a nation offering to host it.

Advertisement

Putin says he shares the concern Trump expressed by phone in March about a renewed arms race.