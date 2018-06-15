WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he thinks the Russia probe is "very biased" and has reservations about being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump spoke Friday in an impromptu interview with Fox News on the White House North Lawn.

Trump said he "would like to talk" to Mueller, but the probe "seems to be very biased." His comments came a day after the Justice Department watchdog released a report critical of how former FBI Director James Comey handled the 2016 Hillary Clinton email probe. The report contained messages from FBI agents who spoke critically of Trump.

Trump's legal team has repeatedly cast doubt on whether the president would sit for an interview with Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.