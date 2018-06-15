NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The king and queen of Spain are in New Orleans to help celebrate the city's 300th anniversary.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrived Thursday night in Louisiana, which was a Spanish colony from 1763 to 1802.

Their schedule includes a private meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards before a welcoming ceremony led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell at Gallier Hall , a 165-year-old former City Hall now renovated for the tricentennial.


St. Louis Cathedral and the Cabildo , Spain's governmental seat in Louisiana, also are on Friday's itinerary. Both were built after fire destroyed three-quarters of the city in 1788.

On Saturday, jazz musicians and Mardi Gras Indians will perform for Felipe and Letizia. Then the royal couple leaves for San Antonio, Texas — another former Spanish colony celebrating its tricentennial.