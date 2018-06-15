North Koreans read news in a state-run newspaper of a historic summit between their leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore, including a series of handshake photos that would have been unimaginable just months ago.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, students at North Korea's Pyongyang Teachers' University wear virtual reality headsets during a training class.

A senior South Korean army general steps over into North Korea at a border truce village for rare high-level military talks with the rival North about reducing tensions.

Muslim women shop for headscarves at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the end of the holy Muslim month.

