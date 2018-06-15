Donald Trump Jr is officially dating Kimberly Guilfoyle and the Fox News host has even received the seal of approval from the president and the first family.

A source close to the president's son told DailyMail.com that the two are "crazy about each other" and have never tried to hide their romance.

"They're really into each other, it's obvious from the way they are together, and they haven't tried to hide it. But they haven't felt compelled to make any kind of pronouncement that they're romantically involved," the source said.

Donald Trump Jr and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle are dating, a close source has confirmed to DailyMail.com. Photo / AP

The source added the pair have been open about their relationship and are given to PDAs and holding hands when they are together.

Advertisement

Don and Kim began dating in late March, around the time Trump Jr, 40, and wife Vanessa, 40, announced their decision to split after 12 years of marriage.

News of the divorce first became public on March 15th.

The two released a joint statement saying: "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

On Thursday, Vanessa revealed on Twitter that they have actually been separated for "over nine months" and commented on her estranged husband's relationship with Kim.

"The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don. We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives," she tweeted.

The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives! https://t.co/fa73W3gv43 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2018

The soon-to-be exes appear to be on good terms since the two were seen enjoying a friendly lunch in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

Don Jr took to Instagram to share a picture of their family meal, celebrating their daughter Kai and son Tristan's milestones.

"Great graduation lunch with Kai, Vanessa and Tristan. Kai is graduating from lower school and going into middle school and T-man graduated Kindergarten and is ready for first grade,' wrote Don Jr on Instagram.

"Couldn't be more proud of them both. #graduation #prouddad."

The parents of five also had lunch together on Wednesday, one day before the school celebration get together.

Don and twice-divorced Kim, 49, have known each other for years but their relationship never went beyond friendship as one or both were married, the source said.

Guilfoyle was previously married to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom and product design firm CEO Eric Villency.

According to the source, the Trump family is a big fan of Kim, especially the president.

The Five host and the eldest Trump son are said to be a great match since the two have a lot "in common" and politics being a big part of it.

Don Jr loves that Kim is "so smart" and understands the political landscape so well, the source said.

The two have recently made multiple public appearances together, sparking rumours that they are dating, but their relationship had not been confirmed until now.

Earlier this week the New York Daily News reported that Don Jr and Guilfoyle had a late-night sleepover after two Secret Service chaperones parked outside her Upper West Side apartment on Monday night.

"Now two trucks are guarding their sleepovers," the paper claimed, adding that the pair were dropped off on the corner and entered the building on foot around 11.30pm. Trump appeared to have an overnight bag with him.

Richard Turley, Donald Trump Jr, Vanessa Trump, Eric Villency and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend the Inocente Tequila Tasting on June 17, 2008 at a private residence in New York. Photo / Getty Images

A photo shows what appears to be two secret service cars parked in a bus lane on the Upper West Side on Monday evening.

The secret rendezvous took place while Trump was in Singapore for the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Don Jr's divorce was revealed in March after Vanessa Trump filed divorce papers in Manhattan Supreme Court following 12 years of marriage.

The divorce was listed as "uncontested", meaning Vanessa is not asking for full custody of the children and Don Jr does not object to the filing.

Lawyers for Trump's eldest son have since asked the court for a statement on Vanessa's net worth after it was revealed she inherited millions from her father's investment in Rao's marinara sauce.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr have been open about their relationship and have not tried to hide it. Photo / Getty Images

Rumours of their budding relationship began in April, sources told Page Six.

One source said the pair was "seeing each other" and "having a great time".

"While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly's company," they added.

Don Jr and Guilfoyle were also seen arriving together at a party in honor of Richard Grenell, Trump's new ambassador to Germany, last month.

Sources said the couple "stuck close to each other" at the party and left together to grab dinner at the upscale Harry Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan.

Guilfoyle was a prosecutor in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She served as San Francisco's District Attorney from 2000 to 2004.