News came out today that James Comey, the ex-FBI director who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails, used a personal Gmail account to conduct official FBI business.

This means that Comey may have been guilty of doing the exact same thing he told Clinton off for doing.

IG found that on numerous occasions, COMEY used a personal GMail account to conduct official FBI business, according to source briefed on the report. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2018

Politico reporter Kyle Cheney tweeted that the Justice Department's inspector general found that Comey, like Clinton, used a private email server.

Here's the section of the report on this: pic.twitter.com/4Q1WM739Ew — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2018

Hillary Clinton herself dropped the mic with just three words.

"But my emails," she tweeted.

Twitter users applauded her reaction.

"Single best tweet I have read in my life," one user said.

I want to marry this tweet — Talia (@2020fight) June 15, 2018

Others dubbed her "shade throwing queen".

pic.twitter.com/UQJ9gRAzoN — Dread "I never wanted to retire anyways" Botlord (@Dread_Botlord) June 14, 2018

Mic droppin' H-Dawg! — Jason Malmberg (@jason_malmberg) June 14, 2018

shade throwing queen — nat (@blazingidina) June 14, 2018

Now I know how the melting sheets of Antarctica feel. — Sheila Fyfe (@Sheilafyfe) June 14, 2018

