News came out today that James Comey, the ex-FBI director who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails, used a personal Gmail account to conduct official FBI business.
This means that Comey may have been guilty of doing the exact same thing he told Clinton off for doing.
Politico reporter Kyle Cheney tweeted that the Justice Department's inspector general found that Comey, like Clinton, used a private email server.
Hillary Clinton herself dropped the mic with just three words.
Advertisement
"But my emails," she tweeted.
Twitter users applauded her reaction.
"Single best tweet I have read in my life," one user said.
Others dubbed her "shade throwing queen".
READ MORE: FBI investigation: Comey 'insubordinate' in handling of Clinton emails