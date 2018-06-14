EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 17, Southampton, New York — golf, U.S. Open.

Russia — football, World Cup: Egypt vs. Uruguay, Morocco vs. Iran, Portugal vs. Spain.

thru 17, Grand Rapids, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic.

thru 18, Bangalore, India — cricket, India vs. Afghanistan, test.

thru 18, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia — cricket, West Indies vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.

thru 17, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, ATP, MercedesCup.

thru 17, Den Bosch, Netherlands — tennis, ATP-WTA, Ricoh Open.

thru 17, Nottingham, England — tennis, WTA, Aegon Open.

thru 17, Switzerland — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.

Russia — football, World Cup: France vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Iceland, Peru vs. Denmark, Croatia vs. Nigeria.

Bloemfontein, South Africa — rugby, South Africa vs. England, 2nd test.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. France, 2nd test.

Melbourne, Australia — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 2nd test.

Santa Fe, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. Wales, 2nd test.

Kobe, Japan — rugby, Japan vs. Italy, 2nd test.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, England vs. Australia, 2nd ODI.

thru 17, Le Mans, France — auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours.

Frisco, Texas — boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Carlos Ocampo for Spence's IBF welterweight title; Danny Roman vs. Moises Flores, 12, for Roman's WBA junior featherweight title.

Russia — football, World Cup: Costa Rica vs. Serbia, Germany vs. Mexico, Brazil vs, Switzerland.

Catalunya, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.

Russia — football, World Cup: Sweden vs. South Korea, Belgium vs. Panama, Tunisia vs. England.

thru 24, London — tennis, ATP, Queen's Club.

thru 24, Halle, Germany — tennis, ATP, Gerry Weber Open.

thru 24, Birmingham, England — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic.

thru 24 Mallorca, Spain — tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.

Russia — football, World Cup: Poland vs. Senegal, Colombia vs. Japan, Russia vs. Egypt.

Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. Australia, 3rd ODI.

Russia — football, World Cup: Portugal vs. Morocco, Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, Iran vs. Spain.

Russia — football, World Cup: France vs. Peru, Denmark vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Croatia.

Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, England vs. Australia, 4th ODI.

thru 24, Cromwell, Connecticut — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers Championship.

thru 24, Pulheim, Germany — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.

Russia — football, World Cup: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Nigeria vs. Iceland, Serbia vs. Switzerland.

thru 24, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Russia — football, World Cup: Belgium vs. Tunisia, Germany vs. Sweden, South Korea vs. Mexico.

Cape Town, South Africa — rugby, South Africa vs. England, 3rd test.

Dunedin, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. France, 3rd test.

Sydney — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 3rd test.

Resistencia, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. Scotland.

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Japan vs. Georgia.

thru 27, Bridgetown, Barbados — cricket, West Indies vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd test.

Paris — boxing, Nordine Oubaali vs. Petch Sor Chipatanna for vacant WBC bantamweight title.

London — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray for Saunders' WBO middleweight title.

Oaxaca, Mexico — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jonathan Victor Barros for Berchelt's WBC junior lightweight title.

Russia — football, World Cup: England vs. Panama, Japan vs. Senegal, Poland vs. Colombia.

Var, France — auto racing, F1, French GP.

Manchester, England — cricket, England vs. Australia, 5th ODI.

thru 30, Eastbourne, England — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International.

thru 30, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Open.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin — auto racing, IndyCar.

Sydney — rugby league, State of Origin II.