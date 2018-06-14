Highlights of a proposed immigration compromise distributed to Republican lawmakers Thursday by House GOP leaders:

PROTECTING IMMIGRANTS FROM DEPORTATION

— Young immigrants brought to U.S. illegally as children could apply for renewable permission to stay legally for six years.

— Program would cover 1.8 million people protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, or those who are eligible for it. DACA covers many younger people who arrived in U.S. before June 15, 2007.

— Also covers many children brought to U.S. by legal immigrant workers.

— After five years, these immigrants could begin applying for green cards, or permanent legal residence, which will be awarded based on points. Credit given for education, jobs, military service, knowledge of English language.

OTHER VISA CHANGES

— Eliminates lottery that awards 55,000 visas annually to people from countries with low immigration rates to U.S.

— Bars citizens from sponsoring adult siblings or married children for legal immigration.

BORDER SECURITY AND OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT

— Provides $25 billion for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, security technology, roads.

— Permits National Guard to build border barriers, conduct ground and aerial surveillance.

— Allows victims of murder, rape or sexual abuse of minor committed by immigrant to sue "sanctuary city" communities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

— Makes it easier to deport immigrant gang members

FAMILY SEPARATION AND IMMIGRANTS TRYING TO ENTER U.S.

— When immigrant families are detained while entering border, children must be kept with parents while in custody of Homeland Security Department.

— Stricter standard for immigrants seeking asylum, which is entry based on fear of persecution. Their claims must be considered likely to be true, not simply credible.