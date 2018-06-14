PANAMA CITY (AP) — Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli has been returned to jail after a three-day hospitalization following his extradition from the United States.

Martinelli lawyer Carlos Carrillo complained to reporters Thursday outside the jail where Martinelli was held that he had not been allowed to speak with his client.

Doctors who evaluated the 66-year-old Martinelli have said he was suffering from hypertension, but was stable.

Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014. The U.S. extradited him Monday to face charges of political espionage and embezzlement in Panama.