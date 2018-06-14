MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A driver accused of running over two children on a Minneapolis playground as he was being chased by state troopers is due in court on multiple charges.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Kabaar Powell was driving faster than 80 mph (130 kph) through residential streets Monday before he plowed through a park and struck 2-year-old Kayden Peltier and his 4-year-old sister Lillianna. A third sibling, 3-year-old Konnor, suffered minor injuries.

Powell is scheduled in Hennepin County District Court Thursday afternoon.

The children's mother, Nicolle Peltier, tells the Star Tribune she is grateful for the kindness of strangers who have started an online fundraising campaign to help the family pay medical bills. Peltier and her husband have four other children who were also at the park with their father, but were not injured.

