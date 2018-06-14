WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in northeast Pennsylvania (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

National Weather Service officials have confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

A team of investigators said Thursday afternoon that the damage in Wilkes-Barre about 110 miles (177.02 kilometers) north of Philadelphia was caused by a tornado. More details about the tornado including its intensity and an estimate of damage were set to be released later Thursday.

The tornado caused severe damage in one of the region's major commercial corridors, destroying storefronts and ripping roofs off buildings. Emergency management officials say six people sustained minor injuries.

National Weather Service officials say on Twitter that a second team on the ground in Bradford County is still determining if damage there was from straight line winds or a tornado.

10 a.m.

National Weather Service investigators will try to determine if a tornado hit two northeast Pennsylvania counties.

They'll head to Wilkes-Barre and to an area of nearby Bradford County on Thursday to assess the damage.

A powerful storm struck a shopping plaza in Wilkes-Barre late Wednesday night while the area was under a tornado warning. Township police wrote on their Facebook page that there were reports of "multiple collapsed buildings."

Photos posted on social media show shattered storefronts and major damage to businesses. Emergency personnel had shut down streets and cordoned off the area because of damage to a large propane tank.

Photos of the damage near Granville Township in Bradford County shows collapsed homes and damage to local businesses.

Emergency officials say there were six minor injuries reported in Wilkes-Barre.