ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school has pulled its yearbook after the principal found out that a student had used a quote generally attributed to Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels under his picture.

Andover High Principal Philip Conrad says he was "horrified" to learn of the Nazi origins of the quote about making people believe lies, which made it through a painstaking vetting process.

Conrad says the student, whom he did not identify, did not know the origin of the quote used under his senior picture. He says the student "sincerely regrets his choice."

The school has stopped selling yearbooks, but some have already been distributed. Students who already have a yearbook can either get a custom sticker to cover the quote, or they can return their book and get a replacement.