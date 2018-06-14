TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has met with families of people abducted by North Korea decades ago and pledged to deal directly with the North to resolve the issue.

Abe vowed Thursday to seek a summit with North Korea, but only when its leader is committed to resolving the abduction issue.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he raised the issue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

The mother of an abductee, Sakie Yokota, said it is important for Kim to be told of the problem. Her daughter Megumi was abducted from Japan's northern coast when she was 13. Yokota asked Abe to move quickly so elderly families can get their loved ones back while they are still alive.