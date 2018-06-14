COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan court has sentenced a hard-line Buddhist monk to six months imprisonment for threatening the wife of a missing journalist.

Galagoda Atte Gnanasara was convicted on two counts — harassing and intimidating — the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda. The conviction was announced Thursday.

He was charged for statements he made in 2016 during a court hearing into the disappearance of Eknaligoda, who is believed to have been abducted by government forces in 2010.

The monk was found to have used abusive language.

Gnanasara is the leader of a Buddhist group that has been blamed for instigating attacks on Muslims.