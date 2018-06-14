A comedian from Melbourne has been identified as the victim of an alleged rape and murder not far from the CBD.

Eurydice Dixon, 22, was named on Thursday afternoon, hours after police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been charged with her rape and murder.

Ms Dixon performed a comedy gig at the Highlander Bar in the Melbourne CBD on Tuesday night before leaving shortly after 10pm.

Her body was found by a passer-by less than five hours later in the middle of a soccer pitch between Royal Parade and Princes Park Drive at Carlton North, news.com.au reports.

The distance between the bar where Ms Dixon performed and the park where her body was found is 4.2kms.

A teen, who has not yet been named, handed himself into police at Broadmeadows police station on Wednesday night. He is due to face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police say the alleged killer did not know Ms Dixon.

A staff member at the bar where Ms Dixon performed on the night of her death said her shows were "always packed to the rafters".

Friends and family have paid tribute to Eurydice Dixon. Photo / Supplied

James Forman told Fairfax she was a regular performer at the bar and "she was just wonderful.



"She might have just been starting out as a comedian but the audience did not reflect that."

Ms Dixon's friend and fellow comedian Kieran Butler told the Herald Sun the young artist was about to "break new ground".

"I told her that to her face about 25 times," he said. "She was so young, she had time on her side."

Videos of Ms Dixon performing appear on YouTube. Her last post on Facebook was an invitation for friends to attend her show on Tuesday night.

"You guys should come along and watch," she wrote. "It will be a good night."

Paramedics who were called to the scene worked on Ms Dixon but were unable to revive her. Police sealed off the area and SES volunteers combed the park for clues.

The teen's arrest came hours after police released CCTV images of a man in a grey hooded jumper. Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper told a media conference on Thursday that the alleged killer "surrendered himself" after the images were shared by the press.

He said the images were taken "in the Melbourne CBD" but would not reveal the exact time or location. He said the images were not captured in Carlton North.

Inspector Stamper also ruled out any link between the Carlton North attack and a second incident in nearby Parkville on March 28.

On that occasion, a woman claims she was grabbed from behind near Gatehouse Street, less than one kilometre from Carlton North.

Witnesses to the March incident told police they heard a woman scream after she was grabbed and watched as her attacker fled.

But Inspector Stamper said the two cases were likely not linked.

"At this stage we're quite confident that the two matters are unrelated, however we'll keep an open mind. It's the start (of the investigation) for us."

He said "unfortunately" that leaves police "with the prospect that there is an outstanding offender for (the Parkville) offense".

Inspector Stamper said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to crimes allegedly committed at Carlton North.

"Things have developed pretty rapidly over the last 24 hours and we have a male person in custody," he said.

"A male surrendered himself to a police station last night as a result of the media coverage."

Police have been unable to say whether Ms Dixon was murdered at a second location and dumped in Carlton. They do not have a specific timeline for the alleged murder but have asked the public for any "information or footage" from between 11pm on Tuesday and 3am on Wednesday.

The park where Ms Dixon was found is a popular spot for joggers and cyclists who ride past on their way in and out of the city every day. It is close to the University of Melbourne and its adjoining colleges, surrounded by a busy park and running track.

It is a short walk from Icon Park, the home of the Carlton Football Club.

Local Superintendent David Clayton urged people using the area to stay alert.

"This is an area of high community activity … so just make sure you have situational awareness, that you're aware of your surroundings," he said.

It was a message repeated by Inspector Stamper on Thursday.

"My message is that people need to be aware of their own personal security. That's everywhere. If people have any concerns at any time, call triple-0. We would much rather have too many calls than two few."