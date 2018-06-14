SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is on a desperate search to find her wedding dress that was mistakenly donated to Goodwill.

Rachele Familia tells WGGB-TV she was storing her wedding dress at her aunt and uncle's house. Familia married in 2004, and her aunt had offered to have her dress preserved and stored as a wedding gift.

Familia says she found out last week that her uncle had accidentally included the dress in a donation to the Palmer Goodwill in March.

The dress has since been sold, as well as her aunt's wedding dress that was included in the donation.

Familia has turned to social media with the hopes that someone will recognize the dress and return it.

If not, she says that she knows whoever bought the dress "will cherish it."