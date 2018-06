Police are looking for a shooter believed to have opened fire on four cars driving on a highway near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Seattle Times reports.

No injuries were reported.

The area of Highway 509 South 160th St has been blocked off.

The Seattle Times says a Swat team is being called in.

Advertisement

Troopers and WSP aircraft are currently searching the area for the active shooter. Please remain vigilant and avoid the area. We’ll provide updates here as they come in. If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 13, 2018