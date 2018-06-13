The United Nations General Assembly has approved a Palestinian-backed resolution blaming Israel for violence in Gaza.

It narrowly rejected a US demand to add an amendment condemning attacks on Israel by Gaza's Hamas rulers.

The votes reflected wide concern in the 193-member world body that the resolution sponsored by Arab and Islamic nations was one-sided and failed to even mention Hamas, which has fired over 100 rockets at Israel.

The US amendment to condemn Hamas, which was voted on first, was approved by a vote of 62-58 with 42 abstentions.

General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak declared that under UN rules a two-thirds vote was needed so the amendment failed.

The assembly then voted on the original Palestinian-backed resolution which was approved by a vote of 120-8 with 45 abstentions.

- AP