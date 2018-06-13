A group of British men who abused teenage girls in a vehicle they called the "shag wagon" have been jailed for a total of nearly 90 years.

The men, aged 36 to 48, befriended vulnerable girls as young as 13 before plying them drink and drugs at parties in Oxford.

The eight men - branded "predatory and cynical" by a judge - have now been jailed for between seven and a half and 15 years each.

Some victims were abused in a black Nissan Serena, like that pictured in this file photo.

Judge Peter Ross said the investigation into the gang had uncovered "systematic and widespread grooming".

Investigating officer DS Nicola Douglas branded the gang's crimes "abhorrent", adding: "None of the perpetrators have admitted their guilt or shown any remorse."

She praised the victims for coming forward, saying: "The impact of these offences on the victims, their families and relationships cannot be underestimated.

"There are devastating consequences which last long after the offence is committed.

"Without these women telling their stories, perpetrators who exploit and commit serious sexual offences against some of the most vulnerable children and young adults in our communities will remain hidden, unpunished and free to do more harm."

She added: "I know nothing can ever undo the unimaginable suffering they were put through, but I hope it gives them some comfort to know these men have finally been held accountable for the abhorrent crimes they committed."

The trial heard how the men coerced the girls into having sex at a number of addresses across Oxford, as well as in cars parked at lay-bys and parks.

At sentencing hearings this week, Assad Hussain, 37, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 12 years for multiple counts of rape and indecent assault.

Moinul Islam, 42, got 15 years and nine months for rape, indecent assault and supplying class B and class C drugs.

Haji Khan, 38, got 10 years for conspiracy to rape. Raheem Ahmed, 41, got 12 years for indecent assault and false imprisonment.

Kamran Khan, 36, got eight years for false imprisonment and indecent assault. Kameer Iqbal, 39, got 12 years for multiple rapes.

Alladitta Yousaf, 48, got seven and half years for indecent assault. Khalid Hussain, 38, got 12 years for indecent assault and rape.

During the trial, a number of victims recalled a black Nissan Serena people carrier in which many sexual abuses are alleged to have taken place, including a gang rape.

One victim said of the vehicle: "They would pick the girls, have sex with them, and dump them. Everything happened in that Serena."

The same victim said that the men would "take it in turns" to have sex with her and that gang rapes would take place after she was plied with drink and drugs.

Another victim said: "[They] made you believe they actually care about you, and they actually don't.

"Like you are something important to them, that you are a friend to them. And, really, it wasn't that. It was just to get what they want. It took me some years to realise that."

The sex attacks took place between 1998 and 2005 and defence barristers insisted the men were themselves young and "immature" at the time.

Speaking after the case, prosecutor Adrian Foster said: "These cases are, in effect, organised crime, and we approached this case in the same way we would approach any organised crime case by making connections, and building an understanding of criminal networks.

"We worked closely with Thames Valley Police from early in the investigation to help build the strongest possible prosecution case.

"Their investigators, and Crown Prosecution Service lawyers and caseworkers, have worked tirelessly to bring this difficult prosecution to court. I thank all who bravely came forward to provide evidence for the prosecution.

"The emotional impact on the victims and their family of the abhorrent actions of these men is impossible to quantify. I hope that these sentences give some small comfort to them."

The growing number of towns in the UK where children were preyed upon

The grooming gang in Oxford follow similar scandals in other towns and cities around the UK.

Rotherham - The issue of child abuse in the town first came to light in 2010 when five Asian men were jailed for sexual offences against under-age girls.

A 2014 inquiry found more than 1400 victims of grooming and sex exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Rochdale - The trial of nine men for grooming young white girls for sex attracted widespread public outrage and sparked a national debate when they were convicted in 2012.

The gang received jail sentences of between four and 19 years for offences against five girls, aged between 13 and 15, in and around Rochdale between 2008 and 2010.

The case returned to the public consciousness this year when the BBC broadcast its Three Girls drama based on the experiences of some of the victims.

Newcastle - Seventeen men and one woman were convicted of, or admitted, charges including rape, supplying drugs and inciting prostitution, in Newcastle last year.

Older men preyed on immature teenagers who were plied with cocaine, cannabis, alcohol or mephedrone (M-Cat), then raped or persuaded into sexual activity at parties known as "sessions".

The case raised huge controversy after a convicted rapist was paid almost £10,000 ($19,000) of taxpayers' money to spy on parties where under-age girls were intoxicated and sexually abused.

Northumbria Police launched a major investigation after receiving information from social workers and initially spoke to 108 potential victims.

Over the course of four trials, 20 young women gave evidence covering a period from 2011 to 2014.

Bristol - About 13 Somali men were jailed for a total of more than 100 years after they were convicted in 2014 of running an inner-city sex ring.

Victims as young as 13 were preyed upon, sexually abused and trafficked across Bristol to be passed around the men's friends for money.

Aylesbury - Six men were jailed in 2015 for grooming vulnerable under-age white girls between 2006 and 2012.

The Old Bailey heard victims would be plied with alcohol and forced to perform sex acts for as little as "the price of a McDonald's".

Peterborough - Ten men were convicted of child sex crimes in the town, including "predatory" restaurant boss Mohammed Khubaib.

He was jailed for 13 years at the Old Bailey in 2015, after he was found guilty of forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him and nine counts of trafficking for sexual exploitation, involving girls aged from 12 to 15, between 2010 and 2013.