OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hearings began Wednesday on whether a former doctor should be executed for killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school.

A three-judge panel in Omaha will determine whether Anthony Garcia will be sentenced to death or to life in prison. He was convicted in 2016 of killing the 11-year-old son and a housekeeper of Creighton University faculty member William Hunter in 2008, and of killing Dr. Roger Brumback and his wife in 2013.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his 2001 firing from Creighton's pathology residency program.

The jurors who convicted Garcia found evidence of several aggravating circumstances that could lead to his execution. The sentence will not be announced for at least a month.

Nebraska has not executed an inmate since 1997, when the state's method of execution was the electric chair. The state has since adopted a lethal injection protocol that has been fraught with controversy, legal challenges and difficulty in obtaining some of the drugs used to carry out lethal injection.

Eleven people are on Nebraska's death row.