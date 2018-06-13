WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — School officials at William Paterson University are reviewing videos that show a professor telling students the moon landing was faked and promoting other conspiracy theories.

Freshman student Benny Koval, of Fair Lawn, says she raised concerns after sociology professor Clyde Magarelli said things in class that she says made her and others uncomfortable. Magarelli — who has taught at William Paterson since 1967 — did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

One video shows Magarelli telling students that landing someone on the moon was impossible.

University officials said Tuesday they are looking into the complaint and videos. Koval says she was told Magarelli previously had complaints filed against him.

The school's student newspaper reported in 1994 that the university was investigating Magarelli after he allegedly made claims in class that sharply minimized the death toll from Nazi concentration camps.

