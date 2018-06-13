SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Nearly two dozen people had to be rescued from a dragon boat that struck a rock and took on water during a practice session on a Massachusetts river.

A spokesman for the Springfield Fire Department says 22 people were on board when the vessel started sinking on the Connecticut River just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rescue boats from both the Springfield and Agawam fire departments shuttled the rowers to shore.

No injuries have been reported.

The 40-foot fiberglass boat belongs to the Pioneer Valley Dragon Rays dragon boat racing team, which was practicing for June 23 races on the river.

Club director Ben Quick tells masslive.com they hope to repair the boat in time for the races.