LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say at least 16 people were killed when a speeding tourist bus overturned after hitting a concrete road divider in northern India.

Police officer Ajay Shanker Rai says another 17 people were injured in the accident on Wednesday near Mainpuri, a town in Uttar Pradesh state.

The injured have been hospitalized with three of them in critical condition.

Rai says the bus overturned as the driver lost control at a sharp bend.

Advertisement

The occupants were returning to their hometown of Farrukhabad after visiting Jaipur, a city known for forts, museums and gardens in western Rajasthan state.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.