A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St Paul, Minnesota, captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the creature's progress at it climbed the UBS Tower, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some.

It had stopped on a ledge more than 20 storeys high.

Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon.

The woodland animal also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, "I made a big mistake."

Many feared for the raccoon's safety.

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge just a few storeys high.

St Paul Animal Control believed it may have been there all night before it started heading skyward.

The raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower
The raccoon looks scared on the ledge.
It scrambles along a ledge.
The raccoon stretches out on a windowsill.
The raccoon scaling the side of the UBS Tower.
