An Australian has died after falling from a lookout at a popular beach in Portugal, according to reports.

A man and woman were taking selfies from a wall overlooking the beach when they lost their balance and fell about 30 metres, local media reported.

It is not clear which of the pair was Australian.

The incident reportedly happened early Tuesday morning, local time, at Pescadores beach in the coastal town of Ericeira, a popular surfing spot about 30 kilometres from Lisbon.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told news.com.au it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Portugal.

Rui Pereira da Terra, head of the rescue service in Cascais port, near Lisbon, said it appeared the couple was taking a selfie when the tragedy happened.

Emergency workers found a mobile phone on the wall where they were understood to have lost their balance.

"Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie," he told AFP.

"It seems they dropped their mobile phone and fell down while leaning over to retrieve it."

This is apparently not the first fatal plunge from the 30m wall at Praia dos Pescadores in Ericeira in Portugal. Photo / Getty

The Portuguese Lusa News Agency reported the couple was a woman aged in her 30s and a man in his 40s.

They were found dead on the beach by a worker cleaning the beach. It is believed the incident happened between 1am and 6am on Tuesday.

The Australian Embassy in Lisbon was notified about the death, the agency reported.

This is apparently not the first time tourists have fallen from the wall near the beach, known as Praia dos Pescadores or Fishermans Beach, a popular spot surrounded by cliffs and a 40-metre high wall.

The fishing town of Ericeira is a popular spot for surfers and holidaymakers, and is renowned for its seafood restaurants and nightlife.