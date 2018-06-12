FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the killings of six people in suburban Phoenix (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

The ex-wife of a man suspected of six recent killings in suburban Phoenix says she's relieved he's no longer alive.

Connie Jones told reporters Tuesday in the northern Arizona city of Flagstaff that she spent several years protecting herself from her ex, Dwight Lamon Jones.

Advertisement

She says she had around-the-clock security, drove different routes to work and went to different grocery stores. She also took firearms training and defensive driving.

Connie Jones says she was certain she was her ex-husband's primary target after they divorced about eight years ago.

Authorities say Dwight Jones killed several people tied to his divorce and then killed himself last week as police closed in.

His ex-wife says she and her current husband were on vacation during the slayings.

___

7:40 a.m.

The ex-wife of the man suspected of six recent killings in metro Phoenix, the ex-wife's divorce attorney and the ex-wife's current husband have scheduled a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Flagstaff.

None have previously spoken publicly about the case involving 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones, who authorities say killed himself as police closed in on him June at an extended-stay residence in Scottsdale.

Dr. Connie Jones' current husband is Rick Anglin, a former police detective who reportedly first linked the killings to his wife's former husband.

The attorney is Elizabeth Feldman, a lawyer with a firm where two paralegals were fatally shot.

Other victims included a forensic psychiatrist, a counselor and a Fountain Hills couple.