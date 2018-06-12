"The Bookshop of Yesterdays" (Park Row Books), by Amy Meyerson

Miranda Brooks wasn't expecting to inherit her recently deceased Uncle Billy's Los Angeles-based bookstore. Sixteen years had come and gone since her mother had a falling out with her brother, and Miranda was surprised by the sentimental gift. Another shock was the elaborate scavenger hunt Uncle Billy created to help Miranda discover the details of her past.

Prospero Books is a charming store full of literary masterpieces, delicious coffee, eccentric employees and many secrets. Miranda becomes a kid again when she steps through the door. When she finds a mysterious key in the spine of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" that unlocks her uncle's desk, her adventure begins.

Through the prose and verses of his favorite novels, Uncle Billy leaves a trail of clues for Miranda to follow. Each book leads to a person who possesses a bit of history, as well as the next clue of the hunt. With her mother unwilling to divulge any information about her estrangement with Uncle Billy, Miranda knows this journey will lead to something important.

What Miranda doesn't expect is the pain that comes with this final challenge from the grave. As the weeks turn into months, and one clue points to the next, Miranda pieces together the complicated circumstances of her life. It's one thing to uncover secrets about your family. It's another thing when you are the unknowing subject of that secret.

It's clear that Amy Meyerson is a lover of books due to the layers upon layers of great literature featured throughout the story. Part mystery and part drama, Meyerson uses a complex family dynamic in "The Bookshop of Yesterdays" to spotlight the importance of truth and our need for forgiveness.

