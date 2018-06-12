In what was surely the most awkward moment of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's summit, the US President made one lighthearted remark that went down like a lead balloon.

As the pair prepared to sit down for a working lunch after their morning meetings, Trump told photographers: "Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin, and perfect."

Trump to photographers: Are you taking good pictures so we look 'nice and handsome and thin?'



The comment was translated for Kim and the camera zoomed in just in time to catch the North Korean leader looking shocked, then appalled.

Trump may simply have been feeling jovial, but Kim appeared to take this as a gibe about his weight.

Viewers called Kim's unamused expression "hilarious" and compared the reaction shot to a political satire or scene from The Office.

Many wondered whether the "fat joke" directed at the notoriously aggressive leader would derail the entire encounter, since Kim is not known for his tolerance. But the pair later released an amiable joint statement after the historic summit, and were seen warmly bidding each other goodbye.

Some questioned whether the good humour had been lost in translation, although Kim is believed to be a capable English speaker.

The US President has previously said of the 34-year-old: "Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?'"

Kim said to be sensitive about his weight and was infuriated by 2014 reports that he had broken his ankles after ballooning to 130kgs by eating too much Swiss cheese.

US President Donald Trump standing next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withFrench President Emmanuel Macron. Trump claims to be taller than Trudeau. Photo / AP

Both leaders are exceptionally conscious of appearance, with Trump suspected of pretending he is taller than he really is to avoid being classified as "obese" on the Body Mass Index.

The 71-year-old's doctor's letter claims he is 6'3" and 108kg, placing him just under the "obese" category. But questions were raised after photos of the G7 leaders standing in a row showed Trump was a fraction shorter than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is 6'2".

Kim also tried to boost his stature by wearing his custom Cuban heels, which have a secret stack to give the illusion the 5'7" leader is not significantly shorter than his counterparts.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un walks toward US President Donald Trump in shoes that look suspiciously like they have lifts in them. Photo / AP

Before their attempt at improving relations with the Singapore meeting, Kim called Trump a "dotard" and the President retorted that he was "little rocket man".

While they now seem to have reached a tentative truce, they walk a fine line between exchanging wild insults and achieving real peace.

But with the promise of more meetings to come, we can only wait to see if there are more explosive moments between these hot-headed men.