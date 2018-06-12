LONDON (AP) — A supporter of the campaign to have Britain leave the European Union has described two former employees of Cambridge Analytica as "fantasists" whose testimony about the alleged misuse of data in political campaigns was not credible.

Leave.EU founder Arron Banks dismissed statements by Brittany Kaiser and Chris Wylie in comments to the UK Parliament's media committee. He suggested they were "Walter Mitty-type characters" — or people who daydream of personal triumphs.

Banks rejected allegations made by Kaiser that data gathered by his insurance company was used in the referendum campaign.

Kaiser testified that a company set up by Banks called Big Data Dolphins had been working with a data science team at the University of Mississippi on information relating to U.K. citizens — a charge the university has denied.