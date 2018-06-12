US President Donald Trump has arrived on Singapore's Sentosa Island for his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's motorcade pulled into the grounds of the Capella Hotel. He is scheduled to meet Kim for the first time at 1pm.

Kim was also en route for the meeting to discuss the fate of his country's nuclear weapons arsenal.

Kim's black armored limousine with two large North Korean flags was surrounded by police vehicles, their lights flashing, and other black cars.

Police officers lead a motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they leave the St Regis Hotel on the way to the Capella Hotel in Singapore. Photo / AP

There's excitement surrounding the summit but also scepticism that the North will relinquish a nuclear weapons programme it spent decades building despite crushing sanctions.

Kim and Trump are scheduled to meet alone, with their interpreters, after greeting each other at the resort.

North Korea's state media has reported on Kim Jong Un's late-night tour of Singapore with unusual speed.

US President Donald Trump waves as his motorcade leaves Shangri-La hotel in Singapore. Photo / AP

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun filled its front page with photos of his visits to Singapore's landmarks, including the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay Sands resort.

The North's Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying that Singapore is "clean and beautiful and every building is stylish" and that he will learn "a lot from the good knowledge and experience of Singapore in various fields in the future.



- AP