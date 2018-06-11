Warning: Graphic Images

Staff at a Marine Rescue NSW base made a grisly discovery after finding a bloody shark's head impaled on their fence.

The volunteer-run organisation south of Sydney, posted the horrifying pictures on their Facebook page, showing the head, believed to belong to a mako shark, spiked on the fence of their Shellharbour base on Saturday morning.

"It's a kick in the guts for our committed volunteers who give up their time to save lives on the water," the organisation wrote on Facebook on Monday. The shark's head appears to have cigarette butts and debris packed into its mouth.

