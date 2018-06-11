TOP STORIES:

SOC--WCUP-2026 BIDS

MOSCOW — In a FIFA election where money could be key, Morocco tries to heap doubt on North American promises of multi-billion dollar 2026 World Cup profits. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-SALAH AND KADYROV

Advertisement

GROZNY, Russia — Mohamed Salah is relaxing in his hotel room in Grozny when he is informed an important guest has dropped in unexpectedly and is waiting for him in the lobby. When the Egypt star forward goes down, he finds Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 540 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-2026 BIDS-MOROCCO

RABAT, Morocco — The 2026 World Cup contest has been engulfed in intrigue about whether Donald Trump's rhetoric on immigration and foreign policy will cost North America votes. What's barely talked about is the impact of a territorial conflict that is impeding Morocco's bid. By Amira el-Masaiti. SENT: 960 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP-EGYPT-SALAH — Egypt star remains doubtful for WCup opener on Friday. By Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 190 words, photo.

TEN--ON TENNIS-NADAL AND FEDERER

PARIS — Rafael Nadal was trying to make the point that time stops for no man. "You can't fight against the age," he said, "and you can't fight against the watch. The watch keep going, always." Maybe. But Nadal and Roger Federer, both in their 30s, have now divvied up the past six Grand Slam titles. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GLF--US OPEN

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — Shinnecock Hills is where it all started for Phil Mickelson. It wasn't his first U.S. Open, but the first time he felt he should have won. Two decades later, Mickelson is running out of time to add the final piece to a career Grand Slam. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CRI--AFGHANISTAN'S FIRST TEST

BENGALURU, India — When Afghanistan plays its inaugural test against India, it will be a day that has been 17 years in the making. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 550 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.