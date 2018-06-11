North Korean officials have secured all aspects surrounding leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Singapore - from his bullet-proof limousine surrounded by running bodyguards to the use of two decoy airplanes to protecting his stools.

Ahead of Kim's arrival for his historic sit-down with US President Donald Trump came an IL-76 transport plane loaded with items to keep Kim safe - his own food supply and a personal portable toilet that "will deny determined sewer divers insights into the supreme leader's stools," reports Korean news site Chosun Ilbo.

That may seem security to the extreme, but the CIA and other spy agencies have been known to gather intelligence through faeces in the past.

During Mikhail Gorbachev's visit to Washington DC in 1987, his decision to stay at the Soviet Embassy instead of Blair House - the residence across the street from the White House where visiting foreign dignitaries are hosted - ended CIA plans to try to collect the Soviet dictator's stools after MI6 failed to collect similar intel during the Gorbachevs' visit to London.

Jack Anderson reported on the attempts in his syndicated column and also wrote that Blair House has at least one toilet with a special collection function.

A similar waste-gathering mission was made against King Farouk of Egypt when he visited Monte Carlo.

And French intelligence reportedly had success in collecting a urine sample from Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

Retired French spy Alexandre de Marenches told Time magazine in 2001 that "our people rented the suite under his and dismantled all the plumbing. They intercepted his toilet flushings and sent the samples to Paris for analysis."

American presidents can enjoy the same personal protection when it comes to their bodily functions.

The Secret Service reportedly brought a portable toilet for then-President George W. Bush's use on his 2006 visit to Austria.

Stools can provide valuable information about a person's health. A doctor can analyse a person's waste to learn about their colon health, the state of their gastrointestinal tract, test for some diseases, and see if they are on any medications.

Additionally, North Korea used two decoy airplanes to leave observers unsure which plane Kim was on.

Three planes took off in North Korea at about an hour's interval on Sunday - an IL-76, an Air China Boeing 747 and an ancient Ilyushin IL62, Chosun Ilbo reported.

Kim arrived on the Air China flight after dispatching the two decoy flights as a diversionary tactic given the leader's fears of assassination during the summit.

Kim's summit security includes TWO decoy airplanes and personal toilet to protect 'the supreme leader's stools from theft' https://t.co/ZCT3qIEjHi — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 11, 2018

The North Korean leader also brought his running bodyguards to Singapore.

His suit-clad security detail were spotted running alongside his black limousine shortly after he touched down at Changi Airport.

Footage showed the bodyguards jogging next to the car that had tinted windows and two large North Korean flags fluttering on the hood, as they escorted Kim to the closely guarded St Regis Hotel where he is staying.

His convoy included more than 20 vehicles, including an ambulance.

The bodyguards made headlines in April when video emerged of them sprinting next to the leader's car during a landmark meeting with South Korea.

His trip to Singapore is the furthest he has travelled from his home country since assuming the mantle of Supreme Leader.