MONROE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of four family members killed in a small plane crash in southern Wisconsin.

Green County Coroner Jody Makos on Monday identified the victims as the pilot, 81-year-old Colleen Deininger; her daughter, 53-year-old Melissa Deininger-Dickman; and two grandchildren, 17-year-old Emmarose Dickman and 13-year-old Alex Dickman, all of Kenosha.

Authorities say the single-engine Cessna 182T had left the Kenosha Regional Airport and was flying to Monroe when it crashed Sunday about a mile north of the Monroe Municipal Airport. Family members say the group planned to celebrate a graduation that afternoon.

All four died at the scene. The plane crashed in a field and hit some trees. Firefighters put out a fire at the scene.

Federal officials are investigating along with the Green County sheriff's office.