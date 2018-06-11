NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who was shot and nearly killed during a Congressional baseball practice, apparently has a memoir coming this fall.

The 304-page book is called "Back in the Game," according to listings on Amazon.com and the web site for the publisher Center Street. The release date is Nov. 13. "Back in the Game" is billed as a "tight, inspirational narrative" about the June 2017 shooting, those who helped save his life and his religious faith. Scalise was wounded after a gunman fired on GOP lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia.

Neither Rep. Scalise nor Center Street responded immediately Monday to requests for comment.

The 52-year-old is the House Majority Whip and has been mentioned as a possible successor to Speaker Paul Ryan, who is not seeking re-election.