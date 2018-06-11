PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three employees of a Dutch technology company died from injuries they sustained in a car crash in Oregon.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 25-year-old Ronald Wall and 22-year-old Jamie Shennan died in a hospital over the weekend. A third employee, 37-year-old Timotheus Albers, died at the scene of Thursday's crash north of Salem.

Investigators said Wall and his two passengers were stopped behind a driver making a left turn. A pickup struck Wall's car from behind, causing Wall to crash into the car in front of him.

The men worked for ASML and had been in the U.S. for less than a week.

ASML spokeswoman Brittney Wolff says the company is deeply saddened by the loss, and will provide support to the victims' families and co-workers.