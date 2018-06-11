Britain: Thousands of women turned cities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales into rivers of green, white and violet to mark 100 years since the first women won the right to vote in the UK. Wearing scarves in the colours of the suffragette movement that fought for female political enfranchisement, women marched through London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast in events that were part artworks, part parades. The milestone they observed was enactment of the Representation of the People Act, which in 1918 granted property-owning British women over age 30 the right to vote. It would be another decade before women in the UK would have the same voting rights as men.

Mexico: Hurricane Bud strengthened in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico even as former Hurricane Aletta was fading. Neither immediately threatened land, though Bud was expected to kick up high surf along the Mexican coast and potentially could reach the Los Cabos resort region by Friday or Saturday. The US National Hurricane Centre said Bud had maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h. It was centered about 380km south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving northwest at 15 km/h.

United States: A small plane has crashed in southern Wisconsin, killing four family members. The Green County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after noon about 1.5km north of the Monroe Municipal Airport. Sheriff Mark Rohloff says the single-engine Cessna 182T went down in a field and struck some trees. WKOW-TV reports that Rohloff says the pilot was a grandmother and the three passengers were her daughter and two granddaughters. All four died at the scene.

Italy: The new economy minister says Italy has no intention of abandoning the euro, despite both coalition parties having toyed with the idea. "The position of the Government is clear and unanimous," Giovanni Tria told Corriere della Sera in his first interview since the Government was formed a week ago. "There is no question of leaving the euro."

Spain: The new socialist Government has hit out at a leading Spanish newspaper's "sexist" report advising the new majority-female cabinet on how to use their feminine charms. The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) was joined by writers, academics and social network users in castigating ABC, the conservative daily, for running a fashion special giving the new 11 female ministers advice on how to improve their appearance, including the need to use make-up, show less cleavage and raise hemlines. The PSOE tweeted: "Intolerable to see this kind of reporting in the 21st century. This new Government has its work cut out." Argelia Queralt, a constitutional law lecturer at Barcelona University, responded by saying: "When we finally have a 21st-century government, along comes ABC and positions itself in the middle of the 20th century."

Egypt: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed that Ethiopia will not reduce Egypt's share of Nile waters, as his country works to complete what will be Africa's largest hydroelectric dam. Ahmed's comments came in a press conference with Egypt's President Abdel-fatah al-Sisi in Cairo. Sisi said both countries are working to achieve a final agreement over the Renaissance Dam that "secures" Egypt's fair share of Nile waters and helps Ethiopia's development.

- agencies